BATH — Lewiston held onto its first-half lead to take down Morse 10-6 in girls lacrosse on Friday to cap off the regular season.

Christine Chasse scored six goals to lead all players while also assisting on two goals. Rachel Ouellette scored twice for the Blue Devils (7-5).

Sydney Moore and Emma Warner tallied two goals apiece for Morse (3-9).

Lewiston’s Cecelia Racine made 13 saves, while Morse’s Abby Srenden made 25.

SOFTBALL

Carrabec 7, Dirigo 3

DIXFIELD — Nevaeh Burnham hit two doubles to help lead the Cobras to the MVC victory in Friday’s season finale.

Shyanne Holmes picked up the win in the circle for Carrabec (4-12), which scored five runs in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie.

Alexa Varnum homered for the Cougars (7-9).

Dirigo 5, Monmouth 3

MONMOUTH — Dirigo’s offense exploded in the third inning to pull away from Monmouth Academy 5-3 in a game played Wednesday.

Alexa Varnum had a double and two singles and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Cougars (7-8) offense. Kaite Morse and Megan Fletcher each contributed a double and an RBI. Kailey Hackett earned the win on the mound.

Emily Kaplan, Haylee Langlois and Erin Gosselin drove in a run apiece for the Mustangs (11-5).

< Previous

Next >

filed under: