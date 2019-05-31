100 years ago: 1919

Archdeacon Robinson of Trinity Parish will deliver an address at Excelsior Grange, Poland, Saturday evening at 8 o’clock, and Sunday afternoon at 2, he will speak at Danville Union Church.

50 years ago: 1969

The Central Maine Arts and Crafts Guild meet Monday at the First Universalist Church, Elm Street, Auburn, at 8 pm. when Miss Madeleine Stephenson, a wholesale buyer of handicrafts will discuss the market of craft items. Members are asked to bring samples of their handicrafts and prepare questions they might like answered.

25 years ago: 1994

Auburn Fire Chief Clifton Smith announces the addition of Scott Hunter of Auburn and Douglas Ball of Poland to the 60-member force of firefighters. The two men were among 77 applicants. “We were fortunate to get Scott and Douglas,” because both have had a previous background of volunteer fire fighting, Ball in Poland and Hunter in Oxford,” said Smith.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

