police log

Charges
Lewiston
- Amy Rawlings, 34, listed as transient, on a charge of drinking in public, 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Poirier’s Market on Walnut Street.
- Desiree Child, 28, of 436 Main St., on a charge of criminal trespass, 9:55 p.m. Thursday at 108 Sabattus St.
- Ryan Frederick, 29, of 256 Park St., on a charge of domestic assault, 1:20 a.m. Friday at 276 Park St.
- Yassir Ahmat, 20, of 167 Bartlett St., on a charge of illegal attachment of plates, 3:29 p.m. Friday on Sabattus Street.
Auburn
- John Ruppert, 32, of 14 Butler Road, Hallowell, on a warrant charging robbery, 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Topsham.
Androscoggin County
- Robert Hermanson, 25, of 29 High St., Harpswell, arrested by Livermore Falls police on charges of driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release, 6:40 p.m. Thursday on Birch Street.
- Richard Gosselin, 50, of 11 Bucknam Oaks, Mechanic Falls, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a warrant charging unlawful sexual contact, 9:51 p.m. Thursday in Mechanic Falls.
- John Weise, 27, of 450 Morse Hill Road, Jay, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 9:20 p.m. Thursday at 8 Meadow Brook.
- John McKenna, 39, of 26 Sawyer Road, Poland, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of violating conditions of release and criminal mischief, 10:11 a.m. Friday on Route 4.
- Michael Henderson, 31, of 190 Old Greene Road, Lewiston, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 5:52 p.m. Friday on Lisbon Street, Lewiston.
