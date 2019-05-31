Rangeley Health and Wellness and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce that the 2nd Annual Rangeley RuKaBi race, a fun, 3-part race (bike, kayak and run), was a big success. The event took place on Sunday, May 26th in Rangeley Town Park.
The race consisted of a 3.5 mile bike ride, followed by a 1.5 mile kayak on Rangeley Lake and ended with a 3.5 mile run. Both individuals and teams competed.
The top three finishers and their times in each category are listed below:
WOMEN
Kathleen Judice 1:00:53
Jennifer Morris 1:06:45
Amy Hediger 1:08:45
MEN
Stephen Judice 48:33
David Hediger 1:01:36
James Tait 1:19:39
TEAM
Bald Mountain Camps 52:03
High Street 1:02:52
AJ’s 1:03:22
The organizers were very pleased with the turnout and expressed their appreciation for all the volunteers who helped organize the event – and are already looking forward to planning next year’s 3rd Annual Rangeley RuKaBi race.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Health and Wellness and Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Announce Results of The 2nd Annual Rangeley RuKaBi Race Sunday, May 26, 2019
-
Oxford Hills
NH driver charged after high-speed pursuit through Oxford County
-
Crime
Maine motel owner charged with abusing 3 children
-
Business
U.S. consumer spending slowed in April, Commerce Department says
-
The Rangeley Highlander
At the Portage Tap House, Things were Hopping (No Pun Intended)