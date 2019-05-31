Cyclists kick off the race

 

Rangeley Health and Wellness and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce that the 2nd Annual Rangeley RuKaBi race, a fun, 3-part race (bike, kayak and run), was a big success. The event took place on Sunday, May 26th in Rangeley Town Park.

The race consisted of a 3.5 mile bike ride, followed by a 1.5 mile kayak on Rangeley Lake and ended with a 3.5 mile run. Both individuals and teams competed.

The top three finishers and their times in each category are listed below:

WOMEN
Kathleen Judice 1:00:53
Jennifer Morris 1:06:45
Amy Hediger 1:08:45

Women’s Winner – Kathleen Judice

MEN
Stephen Judice 48:33
David Hediger 1:01:36
James Tait 1:19:39

Men’s Winner – Stephen Judice

TEAM
Bald Mountain Camps 52:03
High Street 1:02:52
AJ’s 1:03:22

Team Winner – Bald Mountain Camps team (left to right Quinn Philbrick, Tyler Philbrick and Courtney Ellis)

Kayakers on Rangeley Lake

The organizers were very pleased with the turnout and expressed their appreciation for all the volunteers who helped organize the event – and are already looking forward to planning next year’s 3rd Annual Rangeley RuKaBi race.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles