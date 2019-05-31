Rangeley Health and Wellness and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce that the 2nd Annual Rangeley RuKaBi race, a fun, 3-part race (bike, kayak and run), was a big success. The event took place on Sunday, May 26th in Rangeley Town Park.

The race consisted of a 3.5 mile bike ride, followed by a 1.5 mile kayak on Rangeley Lake and ended with a 3.5 mile run. Both individuals and teams competed.

The top three finishers and their times in each category are listed below:

WOMEN

Kathleen Judice 1:00:53

Jennifer Morris 1:06:45

Amy Hediger 1:08:45

MEN

Stephen Judice 48:33

David Hediger 1:01:36

James Tait 1:19:39

TEAM

Bald Mountain Camps 52:03

High Street 1:02:52

AJ’s 1:03:22

The organizers were very pleased with the turnout and expressed their appreciation for all the volunteers who helped organize the event – and are already looking forward to planning next year’s 3rd Annual Rangeley RuKaBi race.

