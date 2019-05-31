The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a Student Music Recital at the RFA Lakeside Theater on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 6:30 pm. Students taking private lessons locally as well as those students participating in the CASA Band will be showcasing their progress this year. Admission is free but your at-will donations will be gratefully accepted.
The RFA financially supports each student taking private lessons locally in music through their Student Lessons Program. The CASA Band is free for any interested student grade 5-12. For more information on the RFA and their programs, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Health and Wellness and Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Announce Results of The 2nd Annual Rangeley RuKaBi Race Sunday, May 26, 2019
-
Oxford Hills
NH driver charged after high-speed pursuit through Oxford County
-
Crime
Maine motel owner charged with abusing 3 children
-
Business
U.S. consumer spending slowed in April, Commerce Department says
-
The Rangeley Highlander
At the Portage Tap House, Things were Hopping (No Pun Intended)