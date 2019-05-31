The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a Student Music Recital at the RFA Lakeside Theater on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 6:30 pm. Students taking private lessons locally as well as those students participating in the CASA Band will be showcasing their progress this year. Admission is free but your at-will donations will be gratefully accepted.

The RFA financially supports each student taking private lessons locally in music through their Student Lessons Program. The CASA Band is free for any interested student grade 5-12. For more information on the RFA and their programs, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.