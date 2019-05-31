Rangeley Lakes Regional School student Emma Jacot-Descombes traveled to Orono, ME on Thursday, May 17th to participate in the Maine All-State Music Festival, working for 3 days with the prestigious Dr. Kristina Caswell MacMullen. MacMullen serves as associate professor of conducting and assistant director of Choral Activities at The Ohio State University, where she conducts Women’s Glee Club and instructs both undergraduate and graduate students in the areas of conducting and choral pedagogy.

The All-State process begins for students back in September, as they work to prepare an Italian Art Song, their voice part of a madrigal, a scale, and sight singing, which they perform for two judges in early December. When completed, the students’ performance scores are used to select the highest achievers to form a 200-voice chorus.

