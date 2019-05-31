FRANKLIN COUNTY – The Maine Department of Transportation will be doing highway reconstruction and bridge replacement work along Route 4 in Franklin County. This project will complete the unbuilt sections of Route 4 from Farmington to Rangeley. The work starts at Dill Bridge in Phillips and extends nearly five miles northwest on Route 4 into Madrid Township. This work affects four bridges that carry Route 4 over the Sandy Driver. Crews will be replacing the Weymouth and Wing Bridges. They will be replacing the surfaces of the Dill and Meeting Place Bridges. The Weymouth and Wing Bridge replacements will require temporary detours and alternating one-way traffic patterns. Construction on this project is expected to take three seasons to complete. Work is scheduled to begin on June 10th, 2019 and finish by June 30th, 2021. The contractor on this project is E.L. Vining & Son out of Farmington.

