AUBURN — Sarah Cecil, marketing and development manager at SeniorsPlus, will address the A-L Rotary Club breakfast at 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave. Breakfast is $10.

SeniorsPlus is Western Maine’s designated Agency on Aging, with a mission to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities.

Cecil is one of 14 people in Maine and New Hampshire who have been trained in peer facilitation of evidence-based recommendations related to reframing aging and elder abuse by the FrameWorks Institute, a research organization based in Washington, D.C., as part of a statewide Reframing Aging Initiative.

The goal of the initiative is to inspire a more informed and productive conversation about aging and what it means for policies, practices and communities. A graduate of Brown University, Cecil has many years of nonprofit experience as well as editorial experience, including editing college-level psychology and sociology textbooks for McGraw-Hill.

