Patriots fans ride a tailgating float in Friday’s Super Bowl parade in Rumford. Rumford Falls Times photo by Bruce Farrin

RUMFORD — It was Patriots Day again in Rumford on Friday evening as the River Valley celebrated the New England football team’s latest Super Bowl with a parade.

Organizer Roger White put together a 3-mile parade that included several floats, people marching in Patriots attire, half a dozen men firing muskets, a Patriots cheerleader, the team’s mascot and a replica of the Lombardi trophy.

At the front of the parade was the “World’s oldest Patriots fan” Myrtle Milledge, at 103 years and 5 months. The grand marshal sat in the back of an old pickup, waving a small American flag, with a Patriots blanket to keep her warm.

Among those watching the parade were Rob Esty and his daughter, Isabelle Esty, who traveled from Gorham, N.H., for the event.

Rob Esty said they decided to be here because they’re Patriots fans. Plus, the two enjoyed the experience of watching the duck boats in Boston two years ago in that Super Bowl celebration.

Both wore the No. 23 jersey. Isabelle, 10, said that’s because Patrick Chung is her favorite player.

Following the parade, many attended a gathering at 49 Franklin in Rumford, where people posed for photos with White’s six Patriots replica Super Bowl trophies and rings.

The parade celebrated the NFL team’s record-setting sixth Super Bowl victory Feb. 3. A similar parade was organized by White in Rumford following the Patriots’ Super Bowl win in 2017.

