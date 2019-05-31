SABATTUS — Beginning at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a night of ’80s and ’90s hip-hop will take over Mixers in Sabattus.

The Shizzle is a full-production band that plays mostly hip-hop hits and performs as a themed dance-party band with costumes and DJ lighting. The band plays live music with no prerecorded tracks or samples, covering artists like Run DMC, Eminem, Sugar Hill Gang and Cypress Hill.

Members include Raw Dogg, Soft Serv, K Money and Vandalicious. There is no cover charge.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: