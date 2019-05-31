THUMBS UP- Two thumbs up to Tiger Sikes for his prompt response to resolving our alarm on the smoke/co detector in our condo. We had just arrived for the weekend & couldn’t figure out how to stop the alarm from sounding. Knowing his involvement with the local fire department, he was our first call. Tiger didn’t hesitate to come right over & provide a tutorial on how to reset the system. We are grateful for his neighborly kindness…many thanks Tiger!! A true example of the character of Rangeley residents.

THUMBS UP to Rangeley Selectperson Shelly Lowell for taking the time to analyze the 2018 Town Audit and meet with the Town Manager about the unspent funds from the prior tax year. Selectperson Lowell saved our taxpayers $360,000.00 with this unspent fund balance amount being carried forward as a credit for the coming tax year. Thank you for your continued hard work Shelly!

THUMBS UP to the Rangeley Lakes Historical Society for hosting a great 60th anniversary celebration! The bean supper held at Bald Mountain Camps on Thursday, May 23rd that included delightful, live bluegrass music by the Sandy River Ramblers was a real treat!

