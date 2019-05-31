Tickets for the RFA’s summer production of Mamma Mia! are now on sale. The full-length Broadway Music is slated for June 28, 29, 30 and July 1, 2019 at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. Showtime is 7 PM except on Sunday, June 30, which is a 4 PM matinee.

To reserve your seat, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page. You may also call or visit the Theater Box Office at 2493 Main Street – hours: Mon-Thurs 10-2, (207)-864-5000. Adult Admission for First-Night (6/28) is $15, all other nights: $20… Admission for Youth (18 and under) is $10 for all shows! Enjoy Cash bar (beer/wine) and appetizers before the show and during intermission. The RFA is a not-for-profit organization “Bringing the Arts to Life!” in the Rangeley Region.

< Previous

Next >