FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington Fitness and Recreation Center is offering its annual Summer Daze Camp for children entering grades one to seven in the fall.

There are seven sessions Monday through Friday, June 24 to Aug. 9. The cost is $140 per session for members and $165 per session for nonmembers. An additional $10 is required for a camp T-shirt.

Campers will have a variety of indoor, outdoor and travel activities, including swimming, water games, sports, arts and crafts, hiking and field games. Field trips to Aquaboggan and Popham Beach State Park are also planned.

In conjunction with the Summer Daze Camp, the Fitness Recreation Center is also offering a leader-in-training program for young adults going into grades eight to 11 in the fall. The program will be offered in one-week sessions from June 25 to Aug. 10. The cost is $135 per session, with Fitness Recreation Center members receiving a $20 discount.

The program offers team-building, communication training, CPR/first aid certification, field trips and the opportunity to make new friends and have fun.

Registration is open at the Fitness and Recreation Center. For more information, contact Leah Brackett at 207-778-7138 or visit frc.umf.maine.edu.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: