WELD — People gathered on the lawn across from the Weld Public Library Monday, May 27 to watch the parade, listen to speeches and hear patriotic songs while remembering those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of others.

In the center of town, as the parade made its way to the library, two remote control trucks zoomed around the square.

At the library, Weld Historical Society President Sean Minear welcomed everyone.

“Each year we gather to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country. Here in Weld, we pay tribute to young men who left this town never to return. Veterans, perhaps better than any others, can appreciate the loss we here today honor.

“Memorial Day is the time for Americans to reconnect with their history and core values by honoring those who gave their lives for the ideals we cherish. Each person who died was a loved one, cherished by family and friends. Each was a loss to the community and the nation,” he said.

Selectman and Rep. Tom Skolfield said, “In today’s culture we often find a lack of interest in those activities and observance that, not too long ago, were considered common practice. Our society seems to have drifted away from those time honored and traditional remembrances and celebrations.

“Fortunately, the men and women we remember and honor today put their personal well being and self–interests aside to fulfill the greater interests of their community, state and nation. They stepped out of their comfortable places for the common good. They gave themselves for the betterment and well being of others.

“We need occasions like this to remind us of who we are as a people, to come together and share our reflections of the past, to know that we can support one another in planning a positive course of action and direction for our future and our children’s.”

Senator Russell Black, R–Wilton, spoke of the spoke of the 1.3 million men and women who have given their lives during all wars.

“It can be all too easy for the true meaning of Memorial Day to get lost in the excitement of a long weekend, parades, barbecues and, in Maine, the beginning of warmer weather – otherwise known as black fly season.

“The rights and freedoms that we often take for granted are still under attack, both on our soil and abroad, which is why it is as important now to recognize the brave men and women who put their lives on the line daily to protect this great land that we all love so much,” he said.

After Martha Winter-Vining placed a wreath at one of the town monuments, Bob Arp distributed hand–made cards to the veterans in attendance. Children who had visited the library had written and drawn the cards.

Taps and an echo were played, the National Anthem performed by the Western Maine Foothills Band (formerly known as the Old Crow Indian Band), a benediction given and then the parade made its way back to the Weld Town Hall.

