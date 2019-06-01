After reading the obituary for Steven Edward Case II (Sun Journal, May 29), I am compelled to express my gratitude to the family for being honest enough to say that he died of his disease of chemical dependency. That was so brave and selfless to include that cause of death. It identified addiction as a disease and acknowledges that the disease is frequently fatal.

I am humbled by such generosity to consider others who are struggling with addiction. It would have been so easy to keep a very difficult situation private.

I am a recovering alcoholic, and reading that obit reminded me to remain grateful that I was able to enter into recovery and continue recovery today. I am no better than anyone. I am an addict in recovery.

I offer my condolences to Case’s family. I believe that their act of kindness will touch many other addicts who read that obituary, and I pray that someone will be led to reach out for help.

Angelo Giberti, Lewiston

