Ancient Ones to set up camp at wildlife park

GRAY — For much of Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9, from morning to noon, the Ancient Ones, a Maine living history group in full period dress, will set up a living history camp from the late 1700s to 1800s.

Back for another season, the living history exhibit will feature a large period canvas tent and reenactors will keep a variety of demonstrations going on all day, including fire-starting, cooking, trading, tomahawk throwing, flintlock muskets and weaving.

There will be many photo opportunities; and the option to try several of the activities.

For more information about any of the programs, call the Maine Wildlife Park at 207-657-4977, ext. 0 or visit www.mainewildlifepark.com, www.mefishwildlife.com or on Facebook.

Plummer to discuss Lisbon area immigrants

LISBON — Historian Charles Plummer will talk about the many immigrants from Slovakia and Hungary who came to the Lisbon area in the 1800s during a presentation to the Lisbon Historical Society on Wednesday, June 12.

The first family groups immigrated from Slovakia a few years before the American Civil War, and many Hungarians moved to the area beginning in the 1890s.

In order to be granted the right to stay in the U.S., immigrants had not only to sign a Declaration of Intention, but also to correctly answer 29 questions upon arriving at Ellis Island in New York. Plummer will pose these questions to the group during his talk.

These were among the standard procedures that all immigrants had to complete, including Plummer’s maternal ancestors.

Plummer will recount names and stories of the early Slovak/Hungarian immigrants and their cultural and religious traditions. In addition to establishing Saints Cyril and Methodius Church in Lisbon Falls, the new immigrants sponsored a Sokol baseball team, a girls’ drill team, the Jednola Ladies Union and the “Upper” and “Lower” social club halls in the village.

The 7 p.m. program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Parking and entrance are at the rear of the MTM building at 18 School St., Lisbon Falls. For more information, call 207-353-8510 or email [email protected]

Few seats available on seniors trips

Joline Bell still has a few seats available on upcoming trips. Bell represents Sabattus Seniors, New Auburn Seniors, First Auburn and Robin Dow Seniors.

June 10 to 14: Cape Cod, $509 for four nights lodging, eight meals and visit to Martha’s Vineyard, Hyannis, Sandwich, Provincetown and Chatham.

July 22: Castle in the Clouds with sunset dinner cruise on Lake Winnipesaukee; $120 covers breakfast, transportation, castle admission, dinner and show on the lake and gratuities

Aug. 6 and 7: New Foxwood and Mohegan; $130 covers transportation, lodging, three buffets, a continental breakfast, $35 in free wheel or slot play, gratuities and bingo on bus.

Aug. 28: Diamonds & Pearls, Cash and King; $121 all inclusive for tribute show to Neil Diamond, Carole King, Janis Joplin and Johnny Cash.

Sept. 14 to 22: Pigeon Forge, Smoky Mountains; $809 covers transportation, 14 meals and five shows.

Oct. 9 to 27: Jewels of Europe, visit to London, Paris, Spain and Greece. Call for information.

Nov. 14: Tribute show to Ricky Nelson performed by his twin sons; $128 all inclusive.

Dec. 3: Christmas Tribute to Johnny Mathis Xmas; $107 all inclusive.

All seniors and seniors at heart are invited. All are invited to join any senior group at any time. Call Joline at 207-375-4627 or 207-240-6390 for more information or to sign up. Also singles are welcome as well as couples.

Maine wood crafters sought for exhibit

ROCKPORT — The Center for Furniture Craftsmanship announces a statewide call for entries for the juried Maine Wood Biennial. The exhibition, which will take place in the center’s Messler Gallery from Jan. 17 to April 8, 2020, will once again showcase the breadth, creativity and excellence of wood craftsmanship in Maine.

The deadline for entries is Aug. 31. All Maine artists and artisans who work in wood are encouraged to apply, including furniture-makers, turners, carvers, sculptors and luthiers. Submitted work must have been made in Maine during the last five years. The criterion for acceptance is excellence in design and craftsmanship.

Full submission guidelines are available on the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship’s Messler Gallery web page at http://woodschool.org/wood-school-gallery/maine-wood-call-for-entries. Questions may be directed to Gallery Manager Victoria Allport at [email protected] or 207-594-5611.

For more information on the center, call 207-594-5611, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.woodschool.org. Messler Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

