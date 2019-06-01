PARIS — Maggie Hartnett and Cecelia Dietrich each scored four goals and combined for 11 assists as Oxford Hills (11-1) shook off Gardiner/Hall-Dale (7-5) in the second half with a 16-8 victory in a girls lacrosse regular-season finale Saturday.

The Vikings built a 7-5 lead by halftime before delivering a nine-goal outburst in the second half.

Jade Smedberg scored three goals and picked up an assist and Ella Kellogg and Megan Letourneau each deposited a pair of goals for the Vikings. Olivia Orlando added a goal.

For Gardiner, Anna Chadwick turned in a hat trick and teammate Michaela Gardner added two goals. Brooke Andre, Scarlett Raymond Ayer and Emma Bourget each scored a goal.

The Vikings outshot Gardiner, 27-19, and Oxford Hills goalie Tiana James made 11 saves to earn the win.

BOYS TENNIS

Camden Hills 3, Mt. Blue 2

ROCKPORT — No. 1 Camden Hills picked up two singles victories and snatched another point in doubles to stave off fourth-seeded Mt. Blue for a 3-2 victory in a Class A North boys tennis semifinal on Saturday.

In the first singles match, Camden Hills’ Ezra Lamole dropped Chris Marshall 6-3, 6-3 before the Cougars’ Mick Gurney dispatched Henry Cooper 6-3, 6-2 in second singles.

But Camden Hills’ Charlie O’Brien took down Zack Gunther 6-4, 6-2 in third singles action.

In doubles, both teams settled for a split. In the first doubles match, Mt. Blue’s Ryan Haszko and Aubrey Hoes sidestepped David Poutasse and Simon Fadorka 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 in first doubles play. But Camden Hills would have the final say when second doubles team Jack Lawrence and Zack Markowitz defeated Michael Ferrari, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Waynflete 5, Dirigo 0

DIXFIELD — Thorne Kieffer and Ben Adey won singles matches in straight sets, and the third-seeded Flyers (11-3) cruised past the second-seeded Cougars (9-3) in a Class C South semifinal Saturday.

Waynflete, seeking a 12th straight state championship, will play No. 1 Winthrop in the regional final Thursday at Bates College.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: