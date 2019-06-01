St. Dom’s

Girls

Sara Brown – 800, 4×400

Alexandra Hammerton – 100, 200,4×100, 4×400

Ana Moreno – 100, 200, 4×100, 4×400

Grace Girardin – 100 4×100

Abbie Zanoni – 4×100

She Junglua – 200, 4×400

Luisa Geyer-Shaheen – Race walk

Amelia Fortin – Race walk

Boys

Logan Welch – Race walk

Albert Knape – Race walk

Nick Welsh – 110 HH, 300 Hurdles

Gechi Haung – 100, 200

Liam Levassur – 1,600, 3,200

Monmouth Academy

Girls

Alexa Allen – 400, 800, 4×400, 4×800

Libby Clement – 100h, 300h 4×400,

Destiny Clough – Javelin, Discus

Maddie Clough – Shot

Jocelyn Coffin – 1600 Race walk

Chloe Dwinell – 1600 Race walk

Audrey Fletcher – 800, 4×800, 4×400

Kaitlin Hunt – 1600, 3200, 4×800

Anna Lewis – 100h, 300h 4×400, 4×800

Lydia Roy – 4×800

Mya Sirois – 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump, 4×400

Anna Van valkenburgh – High jump

Boys

Evan Burnell – 1600, 4×400, 4×800

Joao Campos – 4×400, 4×800

Joe Crocker – 4×400, 4×800

Kyle Gunnells – 4×400, 4×800

Jason Kulinski – 1600 race walk, 4×400

TJ Lewis – 4×400, 4×800

Gabe Martin – 200, javelin, 4×400

Jared Martin – Shot, discus

Ben Story – 4×400, 4×800

Jacob Umberhind – Discus

Ed Zuis – 4×400, 4×800

Lisbon

Girls

Audrey Bauer – 4×800, 4×400, 4×100, triple jump

Mackenna Poisson – 4×100, 4×400, 300 hurdles, long jump

Makenzey Bedford – 4×100, 4×400, 400, 200

Emma Willey – Race walk, 4×800

Gabrielle Chessie – 4×100, long jump, triple jump, 200

Emma Curtis – 4×800, 800, 4×400

Destiney Deschaines – 100, 4×100, triple jump, long jump

Rachel Duguay – 4×800, 4×100, 4×400

Macie Fletcher – Javelin, 4×100

Brianna Foley – Discus

Haley Gunn – 4×800, 3,200

Amelia Mooney – 4×800, race walk, 4×400

Naomi Obenhaus – 4×800, 300 hurdles, race walk, 4×400

Jordan Ott – 4×800, 4×100

Boys

Adrian Blake – 4×100, 4×400, pole vault

Michael Ray – 4×800

Daniel Bolton – 4×100, pole vault

Kadrian Rugullies – 4×800

David Schlotterbeck – 1,600, 3,200

Max Boulet – 4×800

Geoffrey Shambarger – Race walk

Cameron Bourget – 110 hurdles

Seth Tapley – 4×800

Hunter Burkhardt – 800, 4×800

Isaiah Thompson – 4×100, 200, shot put

Alex Cole – 110 hurdles, 4×100, 4×400

Darien Davis – 4×400, 4×800

Elijah Fullerton – 4×800, 4×100

Corbin Hall – Race walk

Aiden Laviolette – 300 hurdles, 3,200

Alan Lavoie – Race walk, shot put, 200, 4×100

Tristan Lavoie – 4×800, 4×100, 4×400

Seth Leeman – 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump, triple jump

Izaya May – 4×800, race walk

Mountain Valley

Girls

Sophie Ladd – 4×100

Boys

Taylor Pelletier – Long Jump, triple Jump, 300 hurdles

Cam Chase – 1600, 800

Draven Finnegan – Long jump

Nate Coleman – 400

Noah Stickney – Race walk

Evan Breau – Long jump, triple jump

Poland

Girls

Ellen Marquis-Boutin – 100, 200

Madison Wante – High jump

Faith Davis – Shot put

Sophia Martin – Discus

Boys

Sam Benedict – Shot put

Lucas Frechette – High jump

Mt. Blue

Girls

Kahryn Cullenberg – 1600, 3200, 4×400

Laura Gunter – Discus, shot put

Emma White – 400, pole vault, 4×400

Emma Charles – 400, 800, 4×400, 4×800

Julia Hatch – Race walk

Katie Holmes – Race walk

Abbie Cramer – 300 hurdles, 4×400, 4×800

Brynne Robbins – 4×800, 4×400

Beth Nicholas – 4×800, 4×400

Gracie Ward – 4×800, 4×400

Grace Dalton – 4×800, 4×400

Annaset Jackson – 4×800

Yana Hupp – 4×800

Boys

Ethan McIntosh – 4×800, 4×400, 400, 300 hurdles

Mat Otte – 4×800, race walk, 4×400, 4×100

Jesse Dalton – 1600, 3200, 4×400

Preston Ross – 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4×100

Logan Dolbier – 4×800, 4×400, 4×100

Evan Hornbach – 4×800, 4×400

Clay McCarthy – 4×800, 4×400, 4×100

Jacob Mealey – 4×800, 4×400, 4×100

Alex Hardy – 4×800, 4×400

Logan Holmes – 4×800, 4×100

Sam Goodspeed – 4×100

Damion Maberry – 4×100

Oxford Hills

Girls

Halle James – 100, 200, 400, 4×100

Rachel Chase – 1,600, 4×100, 800

Jadah Adams – Javelin

Megan Bickford – Shot put, discus

Abigail Cassidy – Pole vault

Jasmin Hayer – 4×100

Grace Boothby – 4×100

Boys

Nickolas Plamondon – 100

Aaron Card – Long jump, triple jump, 4×100

Atticus Soehren – Javelin

Travis May – Shot put

Jeff Worster – Shot put

Trevor Ward – 4×100

Isaac Roy – 4×100

Addison Brown – 4×100

Edward Little

Girls

Brooklyn Alexander – 100 hurdles, triple jump, high jump

Emma Allen – 100, triple jump, 4×100

Julia Berube – 100 hurdles, 4×100, 300 hurdles, triple jump

Ella Boucher – Long jump, 200, 300 hurdles, 4×100

Giana Boulet – Race walk

Lucy DeRoche – 4×800

Kiara Fournier – Long jump

Natalie Garcia – 1,600, 4×800

Lindy Hyndman:100, 200, 4×100

Olivia Jalbert – High jump, Discus, Javelin

Emily Libby – 4×800

Jaylyn Metivier – 4×800

Mia Morin – Shot put

Marley Powers – 4×400

Jillian Richardson – 1,600, 3,200

Olivia Roth – 4×800, 4×400

Hanna Roy – 4×400

Faith Small – Javelin

Lily Vincent – 4×800, 4×400

Boys

Cooper Dunn – 4×400, 4×800

Michael Gary – Pole vault, 4×100

Riley Gilpatric – 4×100

Oliver Hall – Mile, 800

Simon Hall – Race walk

Weston Hartley – 4×400

Jacob Jackson – High jump, Long jump, triple jump

Jordy Jimenez – Pole vault

Jon Knight – High jump, triple jump, long jump

Cameron Langlois – Javelin

Josh Lavigne – 4×800

Xavier Miranda – 4×100

Aiden Morrision – 4×800

James Pawlina – Race walk

Noah Peck – 4×400

John Shea – Shot put

Devin Smith – 4×800, 4×400

Ben Strong – 110 hurdles

Matt Syphers – Race walk

Ethan Tardif – 4×100

Viktor Tripp – 4×800

Lewiston

Girls

Katrina Bolduc – Pole vault, long jump, triple jump

Aydrianna Bowman – High jump, 4×100

Laila Bunnitt – Shot put, discus

Benedict Citenga – Shot put, discus, 4×100, 4×400

Brooke Cloutier – Javelin, 4×400, 4×800

Paige Collins – 4×800

Jorja Flynn – 100, 4×100

Alexis Freeman –  Race walk

Madison Roy – Javelin

Sydney Roy – Shot put, discus, javelin

Josianna Spearman – 300 hurdles, 4×400

Megan St. Cyr – 4×800

Zaid Teklu – 4×800, 4×400

Amelia Wedderburn – 100, 200, long jump, 4×100

Boys

Abdirazak Abukar – 100, 200, 4×100

Asad Abukar – 300 hurdles

Maurice Beaulieu – 800, 4×800, 4×400

Jordan Carter – Javelin, shot put, discus

Enock Citenga – 100, 4×100

Kamundala Crispin – Triple jump, long jump, 4×400

Elijah Escobar – 400, 4×800

Dylon Jackson – 800, 4×800

Nigel Katende – Triple jump, long jump, 300 hurdles

Gabriel Labonte – 400, 4×800

Jabreel Muhammed-Aceto – 300 hurdles

Nicolas Roy – Race walk

Noor Shidad – 400m, 4×100, 4×400

Jeremiah Williams – High jump, triple jump, 4×100, 4×400

filed under:
Edward Little Red Eddies, Lewiston Blue Devils, lisbon greyhounds, monmouth mustangs, Mountain Valley Falcons, Mt. Blue Cougars, oak hill raiders, Oxford Hills Vikings, Poland Knights, St. Dom's Saints
