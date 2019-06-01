St. Dom’s
Girls
Sara Brown – 800, 4×400
Alexandra Hammerton – 100, 200,4×100, 4×400
Ana Moreno – 100, 200, 4×100, 4×400
Grace Girardin – 100 4×100
Abbie Zanoni – 4×100
She Junglua – 200, 4×400
Luisa Geyer-Shaheen – Race walk
Amelia Fortin – Race walk
Boys
Logan Welch – Race walk
Albert Knape – Race walk
Nick Welsh – 110 HH, 300 Hurdles
Gechi Haung – 100, 200
Liam Levassur – 1,600, 3,200
Monmouth Academy
Girls
Alexa Allen – 400, 800, 4×400, 4×800
Libby Clement – 100h, 300h 4×400,
Destiny Clough – Javelin, Discus
Maddie Clough – Shot
Jocelyn Coffin – 1600 Race walk
Chloe Dwinell – 1600 Race walk
Audrey Fletcher – 800, 4×800, 4×400
Kaitlin Hunt – 1600, 3200, 4×800
Anna Lewis – 100h, 300h 4×400, 4×800
Lydia Roy – 4×800
Mya Sirois – 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump, 4×400
Anna Van valkenburgh – High jump
Boys
Evan Burnell – 1600, 4×400, 4×800
Joao Campos – 4×400, 4×800
Joe Crocker – 4×400, 4×800
Kyle Gunnells – 4×400, 4×800
Jason Kulinski – 1600 race walk, 4×400
TJ Lewis – 4×400, 4×800
Gabe Martin – 200, javelin, 4×400
Jared Martin – Shot, discus
Ben Story – 4×400, 4×800
Jacob Umberhind – Discus
Ed Zuis – 4×400, 4×800
Lisbon
Girls
Audrey Bauer – 4×800, 4×400, 4×100, triple jump
Mackenna Poisson – 4×100, 4×400, 300 hurdles, long jump
Makenzey Bedford – 4×100, 4×400, 400, 200
Emma Willey – Race walk, 4×800
Gabrielle Chessie – 4×100, long jump, triple jump, 200
Emma Curtis – 4×800, 800, 4×400
Destiney Deschaines – 100, 4×100, triple jump, long jump
Rachel Duguay – 4×800, 4×100, 4×400
Macie Fletcher – Javelin, 4×100
Brianna Foley – Discus
Haley Gunn – 4×800, 3,200
Amelia Mooney – 4×800, race walk, 4×400
Naomi Obenhaus – 4×800, 300 hurdles, race walk, 4×400
Jordan Ott – 4×800, 4×100
Boys
Adrian Blake – 4×100, 4×400, pole vault
Michael Ray – 4×800
Daniel Bolton – 4×100, pole vault
Kadrian Rugullies – 4×800
David Schlotterbeck – 1,600, 3,200
Max Boulet – 4×800
Geoffrey Shambarger – Race walk
Cameron Bourget – 110 hurdles
Seth Tapley – 4×800
Hunter Burkhardt – 800, 4×800
Isaiah Thompson – 4×100, 200, shot put
Alex Cole – 110 hurdles, 4×100, 4×400
Darien Davis – 4×400, 4×800
Elijah Fullerton – 4×800, 4×100
Corbin Hall – Race walk
Aiden Laviolette – 300 hurdles, 3,200
Alan Lavoie – Race walk, shot put, 200, 4×100
Tristan Lavoie – 4×800, 4×100, 4×400
Seth Leeman – 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump, triple jump
Izaya May – 4×800, race walk
Mountain Valley
Girls
Sophie Ladd – 4×100
Boys
Taylor Pelletier – Long Jump, triple Jump, 300 hurdles
Cam Chase – 1600, 800
Draven Finnegan – Long jump
Nate Coleman – 400
Noah Stickney – Race walk
Evan Breau – Long jump, triple jump
Poland
Girls
Ellen Marquis-Boutin – 100, 200
Madison Wante – High jump
Faith Davis – Shot put
Sophia Martin – Discus
Boys
Sam Benedict – Shot put
Lucas Frechette – High jump
Mt. Blue
Girls
Kahryn Cullenberg – 1600, 3200, 4×400
Laura Gunter – Discus, shot put
Emma White – 400, pole vault, 4×400
Emma Charles – 400, 800, 4×400, 4×800
Julia Hatch – Race walk
Katie Holmes – Race walk
Abbie Cramer – 300 hurdles, 4×400, 4×800
Brynne Robbins – 4×800, 4×400
Beth Nicholas – 4×800, 4×400
Gracie Ward – 4×800, 4×400
Grace Dalton – 4×800, 4×400
Annaset Jackson – 4×800
Yana Hupp – 4×800
Boys
Ethan McIntosh – 4×800, 4×400, 400, 300 hurdles
Mat Otte – 4×800, race walk, 4×400, 4×100
Jesse Dalton – 1600, 3200, 4×400
Preston Ross – 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4×100
Logan Dolbier – 4×800, 4×400, 4×100
Evan Hornbach – 4×800, 4×400
Clay McCarthy – 4×800, 4×400, 4×100
Jacob Mealey – 4×800, 4×400, 4×100
Alex Hardy – 4×800, 4×400
Logan Holmes – 4×800, 4×100
Sam Goodspeed – 4×100
Damion Maberry – 4×100
Oxford Hills
Girls
Halle James – 100, 200, 400, 4×100
Rachel Chase – 1,600, 4×100, 800
Jadah Adams – Javelin
Megan Bickford – Shot put, discus
Abigail Cassidy – Pole vault
Jasmin Hayer – 4×100
Grace Boothby – 4×100
Boys
Nickolas Plamondon – 100
Aaron Card – Long jump, triple jump, 4×100
Atticus Soehren – Javelin
Travis May – Shot put
Jeff Worster – Shot put
Trevor Ward – 4×100
Isaac Roy – 4×100
Addison Brown – 4×100
Edward Little
Girls
Brooklyn Alexander – 100 hurdles, triple jump, high jump
Emma Allen – 100, triple jump, 4×100
Julia Berube – 100 hurdles, 4×100, 300 hurdles, triple jump
Ella Boucher – Long jump, 200, 300 hurdles, 4×100
Giana Boulet – Race walk
Lucy DeRoche – 4×800
Kiara Fournier – Long jump
Natalie Garcia – 1,600, 4×800
Lindy Hyndman:100, 200, 4×100
Olivia Jalbert – High jump, Discus, Javelin
Emily Libby – 4×800
Jaylyn Metivier – 4×800
Mia Morin – Shot put
Marley Powers – 4×400
Jillian Richardson – 1,600, 3,200
Olivia Roth – 4×800, 4×400
Hanna Roy – 4×400
Faith Small – Javelin
Lily Vincent – 4×800, 4×400
Boys
Cooper Dunn – 4×400, 4×800
Michael Gary – Pole vault, 4×100
Riley Gilpatric – 4×100
Oliver Hall – Mile, 800
Simon Hall – Race walk
Weston Hartley – 4×400
Jacob Jackson – High jump, Long jump, triple jump
Jordy Jimenez – Pole vault
Jon Knight – High jump, triple jump, long jump
Cameron Langlois – Javelin
Josh Lavigne – 4×800
Xavier Miranda – 4×100
Aiden Morrision – 4×800
James Pawlina – Race walk
Noah Peck – 4×400
John Shea – Shot put
Devin Smith – 4×800, 4×400
Ben Strong – 110 hurdles
Matt Syphers – Race walk
Ethan Tardif – 4×100
Viktor Tripp – 4×800
Lewiston
Girls
Katrina Bolduc – Pole vault, long jump, triple jump
Aydrianna Bowman – High jump, 4×100
Laila Bunnitt – Shot put, discus
Benedict Citenga – Shot put, discus, 4×100, 4×400
Brooke Cloutier – Javelin, 4×400, 4×800
Paige Collins – 4×800
Jorja Flynn – 100, 4×100
Alexis Freeman – Race walk
Madison Roy – Javelin
Sydney Roy – Shot put, discus, javelin
Josianna Spearman – 300 hurdles, 4×400
Megan St. Cyr – 4×800
Zaid Teklu – 4×800, 4×400
Amelia Wedderburn – 100, 200, long jump, 4×100
Boys
Abdirazak Abukar – 100, 200, 4×100
Asad Abukar – 300 hurdles
Maurice Beaulieu – 800, 4×800, 4×400
Jordan Carter – Javelin, shot put, discus
Enock Citenga – 100, 4×100
Kamundala Crispin – Triple jump, long jump, 4×400
Elijah Escobar – 400, 4×800
Dylon Jackson – 800, 4×800
Nigel Katende – Triple jump, long jump, 300 hurdles
Gabriel Labonte – 400, 4×800
Jabreel Muhammed-Aceto – 300 hurdles
Nicolas Roy – Race walk
Noor Shidad – 400m, 4×100, 4×400
Jeremiah Williams – High jump, triple jump, 4×100, 4×400
-
Encore
Pat Colwell and Soul Sensations to perform in Gardiner
-
Connections
St. Dom’s Elementary releases honor roll for 2nd quarter
-
Encore
The Harlow to feature work of Tom Ferrero in solo exhibition
-
Encore
OHMPAA to present Monica Wood’s play ‘Papermaker’
-
Encore
Summer season of La Rencontre announced