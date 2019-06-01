NORWAY — Local art collective House Lorax invites the public to the monthly First Friday Blindman’s Ball on June 7 at 290 Main St. (second floor). Doors open at at 7 p.m. and the event runs until 10.

Every First Friday the resident artists of House Lorax open the space on downtown Main Street and invite the public to the Blind Man’s Ball. They refer to this open house event as the Blind Man’s Ball because “you never know quite how the evening will unfold.”

Each First Friday holds its own unique creative energy. As described by the members, you might find yourself participating in a yoga class or sound healing mini-lesson, painting inspiring messages on the windows in the art room, listening to a room of musicians improvise and jam, sharing tea and conversation with new friends or hula hoop with old ones. During these events the entire space is considered performance and creative space.

The gallery space features art from local creators and members, and their kitchen provides free food, drink and great conversation.

Featured Local Artists/Collective members for June:

Rachael Bradley-Rausch — Bradley-Rausch has quite the background in art; from art school to making art and painting faces in Hawaii, to working with disadvantaged youth in the southern United States, she happened into the Norway area where she teaches art at the Boxberry School in Oxford and Fernwood Cove Summer Camp for Girls. Her outstanding art is currently lighting up the walls of the art gallery at House Lorax and she is always working to make art accessible to the community by offering classes and donation-based community art projects.

Jillian Pelletier — Pelletier is a powerful healer by nature. She runs two of her own businesses rooted in the use of cannabis medicine — Virgo Moon Botanicals for health and skin care and Jordy’s Suckers for medicated candies and caramels. She avidly studies the cosmos, devoting her life to all things esoteric, and offers astrological guidance to the community through House Lorax as a result of her dedicated studies. Find her on Instagram to see her shared insights of the moon, cannabis plant medicine, and for upcoming class offerings on the basics of hermetic arts and evolutionary astrology.

Karle Woods — Woods is a Norway local who is known for her devotion to the arts. She danced previously with NEVAEH dance circus, studied graphic arts and human ecology, and continues her work as a graphic artist, teaching at the Oxford Hills High School tech program as well as devoting time to side projects such as the poster contest for the 2019 Norway Music and Arts Festival. She will be organizing the Seuss Land children’s area for the Art Festival in July and intermittently working at House Lorax to create her unique art for the community to view.

Anna Witthohn — Witthohn is one of the newest members at House Lorax and can be found frequenting the art room to work on her oil paintings. Witthohn studied nutrition at SMCC, works at the Riverside Sauna and Lodge in South Paris, and has spent a huge amount of her time participating in various pride events for the LGBTQ community. She is planning Pride Paint classes to offer to the Norway community in the coming summer months.

All activities are free and open to the community. Donations are welcome at the door. This is a 21-plus event, but the House asks no alcohol — leave it to the bar downstairs.

For more information about this event and/or becoming a collective member, contact the administrators at [email protected] or visit www.houselorax.org.

