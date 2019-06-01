100 years ago: 1919

Streetcar traffic on Main Street bridge Saturday evening was held up for over a half hour when a trolley car on a figure eight car, Lewiston bound, became entangled in the Victory Arch and brought the wires down. Except for holding up traffic and slightly injuring the wires, no damage was done.

50 years ago: 1969

Members of the Auburn Police Reserves helped handle traffic for the Memorial Day Parade in Auburn Friday and Capt. Robert Tiner, Sr. said the men did a good job in keeping traffic moving in the city. Capt. Tiner also noted this is the third occasion in less than two weeks that his men helped in the traffic department. They were on duty for the “Death of the Ray-Zor” parade in conjunction with the Auburn Centennial Celebration on May 16 and again last Saturday for the Annual Maine Day Parade.

25 years ago: 1994

Tri-county District Attorney Janet Mills will be in Lisbon Tuesday morning to address the Rotary Club. The breakfast meeting, being held at the Midtown Diner, will begin at 7 am. Mills has been invited to attend as the club’s guest of honor and plans to speak with them about her views on law and order. Mills is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Maine’s 2nd District Congressional seat.

