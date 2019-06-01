AUGUSTA — Maine has some really excellent ATV riding, but the trails in may not be ready to be opened yet. Conditions around the state are varied and the decision to open trails is managed by the property owner and/or the club or organization who maintains the trail system.

If you see a red sign at a trailhead with a date indicating that the trail isn’t open yet, stay off. This ensures that damage doesn’t occur and landowners continue to allow access for future riding.

The following rail trails opened May 25:

Aroostook Valley Trail

Bangor and Aroostook Trail

Down East Sunrise Trail (Ellsworth to Dennysville)

Four Seasons Adventure Trail (Newport to Dover)

Lagrange to Medford Rail Trail

Southern Bangor and Aroostook trail (Houlton to Phair Junction)

St. John Valley Heritage Trail

Whistle Stop Trail (Farmington)

Riders are asked to respect private landowners and ATV clubs by obeying all mud season closure postings.

For more information on Maine’s ATV laws, visit mefishwildlife.com/laws. For additional trail information, check with local clubs or visit atvmaine.org.

filed under: