LEWISTON – Anthony R. Camardese, 85, of Greene, Maine, passed away on Wednesday May 29, 2019, at Woodlands Memory Care in Lewiston. He was born in Ona Aquila, Italy on May 5, 1934, a son of the late Savario and Ida (Rotellini) Camardese.

At the age of 13 he came to the United States to begin a new life in America. In 1948 he enlisted in The U.S Navy where he proudly served his country for 20 years until his honorable discharge in 1968. He served during the Korean Conflict and in The Vietnam War. He was a great patriot of this country.

In 1948, he married the true love of his life, Janet Hamel. He was a very positive person whose upbeat personality just lit up any room he walked into. He taught his children to never tell a lie and never dishonor their country or family. He earned the distinct priviledge to serve as an Honor Guard at President John F. Kennedy’s Funeral Ceremony in 1963 .

Upon retiring from the Navy in 1968 as a Senior Chief Petty Officer, he went on to continue his education at The University of Maine where he received his bachelor’s degree in Education with a major in History. He then went on to have a very successful career as a history teacher at Lewiston High School until his retirement. In 1986 he was honored as a Presidential Scholar and traveled to Washington D.C. to personally receive this award from President Ronald Reagan, whom he greatly admired. He was a member of VET 160, American Legion Post 135 and The VFW in Auburn. Beyond all of his achievements, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening and spending time with his grandchildren

Anthony is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janet Camardese; a son, Gino Camardese and wife Joan of Greene, a daughter, Dr. Tonie Crandall and husband Stephen of Pennsylvania;

five grandchildren, Andrew Camardese, Jenna Sfraga, Stephen Crandall, Julie Crandall, Rebecca Lesagonicz; a brother, Zachary Camardese and wife Amy, two sisters, Lucy DeVito and husband Lino, Gemma Colianni and husband Angelo.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Julie Camardese; and a brother, Vincente Camardese.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Funeral Home in Lewiston on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday at 11:00 a.m. followed by Committal Services at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. A Service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4584.

Donations may be made in Anthony’s memory to:

The Alzheimer’s

Association

The Main Chapter

383 U.S. Route 1 Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME

04074-9843

