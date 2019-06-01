AUBURN – Frances Ellen Wigley, 74, died on Nov. 28, 2019, at the hospice house surrounded by family following a long battle with COPD.She was born on August 31, 1944 in New Rochelle, NY, daughter of Sgt. William W. Hall and Shirley Jones. Sgt. Hall died serving his country in WWII. Frances was adopted by George Nichols when he married Shirley Jones Hall. Frances graduated from Edward Little High School in 1962. She married Daniel S. Walker of Auburn and together they had three children. Later Frances married Peter Wigley of Buxton. Frances is survived by daughter Tracy Audet and grandson Jeffrey Bradbury and her two great-grandchildren, Aidyn and Dominic Bradbury of Auburn; son Jeff Walker of Minot, daughter Jennifer Holsinger and husband Eric Holsinger and her grandson, Delsin Holsinger of Saco; sister Patricia McLaughlin and husband Jim McLaughlin and her niece Katherine and nephew Ian McLaughlin. She was preceded by Sgt. William Hall, George and Shirley Nichols, Daniel S. Walker, and Francis and Florence Keene and Peter Wigley. The family will have a public Celebration of Life for Frances Wigley on June 9, 2019 at the Danville Junction Grange Hall 12:30 to 3:00 p.m. followed by a private family burial service at the Pine St. Cemetery, on Old Danville Rd, Auburn.

