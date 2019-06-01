LEWISTON – Lucien R. St. Pierre, Jr., 73, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday May 25, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, following numerous health issues as well as a broken heart. He was born in Lewiston, son of Lucien and Yvonne St. Pierre.Prior to his retirement he had been previously employed at Philips Element, Bates College and Pejescopt paper, as well as in the Army Reserves He enjoyed many Family gatherings of lobster and BBQs with the Love of his Life, Lucille, along with his daughter and grandsons. He enjoyed the ocean, and would love to go to Old Orchard Beach and ride the waves and have pier fries. He also enjoyed going to Oxford Casino and finishing up the quick trip with lunch at Uncle Moe’s.He is survived by his daughter, Judy Fournier and fiancée William Martin; two grandsons, Anthony and Austin Fournier of Sabattus; his brother, Claude St. Pierre and his wife Jeannine of Lewiston, two sisters, Sr. Pauline St. Pierre, and Diane Violette, both of Massachausetts; and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his loving wife Lucille St. Pierre whom he lost May 29, 2018; his parents, Lucien and Yvonne St. Pierre; and his son-in-law, Denis Fournier. A Service of Committal will be held on Wednesday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Cemetery in Lewiston, 217 Switzerland Rd, in the large mausoleum chapelIn lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Lucien’s honor to the Androscoggin Hospice House 236 Stetson Rd.Auburn ME 04210 or Greater Androscoggin Humane Society 55 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240

