GARDINER — Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The 100% old-school rhythm and blues review is complete with female backup singers and a full horn section. The band covers soul classics from Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, Prince and Bruno Mars.

Their numerous CDs also provide a wealth of original rhythm and blues music to their sets.

Advance tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $5 for youth; at the door, $19 for adults, $17 for seniors and $5 for youth. Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s box office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, at 207-582-7144 or by visiting johnsonhall.org.

