LEWISTON — The La Rencontre June gathering has been postponed to Thursday, June 20, in order to coincide with the center’s Fête Nationale celebration. The doors will open at 10 a.m.

Those who plan to attend should call the Gendron Franco Center box office at 207-689-2000 between noon and 4 p.m. weekdays. If no one answers, leave a message. The fee for the meal and entertainment will be $12 cash or check at the door.

The summer schedule will not include luncheons in July or August. La Rencontre will resume on Thursday, Sept. 12. Those still interested in having a lobster meal can join the annual bus trip to Foster’s Clambake in York on Friday, Aug. 23, by calling the box office for reservations.

The Franco Center is handicapped accessible and is at Cedar and Oxford streets in the Little Canada section of Lewiston. For more information, visit www.francocenter.org.

