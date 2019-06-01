PARIS — Celebration Barn Theater kicks off its 2019 season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, with a presentation of Mike Miclon’s “The Early Evening Show,” featuring Grammy-nominated spoken word artist Milbre Burch, Cirque du Soleil juggler and “master of modern vaudeville” Thom Wall, and Early Evening Show regulars Fritz Grobe and the Early Evening Show Orchestra.

A late-night TV show spoof, the show’s surprise guests, wild improvisations and audience interactions have made it the longest-running live variety show in Maine history. The Bangor Daily News called it, “a seamless, hilarious production,” and CBS Sunday Morning called it, “must-see reality.”

Audience members are encouraged to become Celebration Barn Members, which entitles them to priority seating all season and a post-show champagne toast following the opening performance.

Tickets to the show Saturday, June 1, are available for $18, adults; $16, seniors (60-plus); and $10, kids (17 and under). All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com or call the barn’s box office at 207-743-8452. Celebration Barn Theater is located just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: