Five cars were damaged but no one was injured Sunday afternoon in chain-reaction crash at Head of Falls during the Central Maine Pride festival in Waterville.

Waterville police Officer Matthew Libby said Charles Brown, 69, of Fairfield, was driving a Suzuki sport utility vehicle when it appeared to have experienced some of kind of equipment malfunction and crashed into four other vehicles parked at Riverwalk at Head of Falls.

Libby said the crash was reported at 1:54 p.m. as people were celebrating central Maine’s LGBTQ community.

“A vehicle driven by a sole operator careened into a car, and it created like a domino effect and numerous cars were affected. There were five cars total that were involved,” Libby said by phone Sunday afternoon. “All five cars were damaged. Four of them were towed due to the damage, and one was able to be driven off.”

He said one man was slightly injured in the “pinch” of the cars slamming together, but no one was taken to the hospital.

“He was not seriously injured; just some bruising, that’s it,” Libby said.

No charges are expected.

Libby said the cause of the crash is uncertain and is being investigated.

“Supposedly there was some mechanical issue that can’t be determined that caused him to crash into the line of cars,” he said. “It can’t be determined at this point.”

Sunday’s event at Head of Falls was part of the 2019 Pride Weekend, which began Thursday and included Drag Queen Story Hour on Saturday at the Children’s Book Cellar on Main Street, which drew dozens of people.

