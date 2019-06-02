A 54-year-old man was driving Saturday night on Route 302 when his 2018 Dodge pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck a utility pole, according to Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin. The accident snapped the pole, brought down wires and closed Route 302 for several hours. Potvin said driver fatigue was responsible for the crash, and that the driver, who was not identified, was treated at the scene of the crash. Fryeburg Police Department photo
