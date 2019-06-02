Produced by Dennis Camire
This week’s poem is by Jenny Doughty of Portland.
A Maine litany
By Jenny Doughty
Praise tree-clad islands out in Casco Bay
that look like single pendant emeralds
strewn carelessly across a silver tray.
Praise lichened boulders shouldering the shore,
and sea-scoured pebbles ready to the hand
to skim the waves. Praise beaches even more.
Praise the slow dance a lobster boatman makes
round buoys, praise scallopers and shrimpers
and folk who dig our clams up with their rakes.
Praise hydroelectric plants, praise honeybees,
praise moose and deer, and salmon in the falls,
wild blueberries, white pine and chickadees.
At all the stages of their lives praise trees:
the winter bare, the budbreaks in the spring,
the summer full, the fall-fire of the leaves.
Praise foresters that turn the great north woods
to raw materials for lumber yards
and those who plant more trees for future good.
Praise tourists and their money flowing in,
praise even more the quiet when they go
and we have Maine all to ourselves again.
Dennis Camire can be reached at [email protected]
-
Opinion
Fareed Zakaria: The crises are over, but the fury remains
-
Opinion
Marc Thiessen: Mueller should not have held a press conference
-
bPlus
Andrea Bonior, Baggage Check: My girlfriend keeps invading my personal space. How do I tell her to stop?
-
bPlus
Dear Abby: Girlfriend didn’t acknowledge Father’s Day
-
bPlus
Christopher Elliott, Travel Navigator: What’s next for traveler-friendly legislation?