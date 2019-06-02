LIVERMORE FALLS — Voters will consider a proposed $2.56 million budget, ordinance change, buying a new loader and playground at the annual town meeting referendum from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at the Town Office.

The $2.56 million municipal budget represents a $60,064 increase — or 2.3% — from current spending.

The proposal does not include the town’s share of Regional School Unit 73 or Androscoggin County budgets.

The proposed increase reflects the change from a part-time to a full-time treasurer. The town clerk was also serving as the sewer clerk. Her insurance benefits were covered under the sewer budget. With treasurer’s duties added to her town clerk duties last year, her insurance benefits moved to the administration budget.

Voters are also being asked to consider spending:

• Up to $175,000 over three years to buy a new loader for the Public Works Department. The current capital improvement budget includes $60,000 for Public Works. The current loader would go to the transfer station to replace an aging one, and the new loader would be kept at the department’s garage.

• Up to $19,448 from the Housing and Urban Development/Recreation Fund and $4,695 from the Minnie Luciano Fund as needed to repair the tennis and basketball courts.

• Up to $15,000 from the general fund to buy new playground equipment for the Recreation Field. Proceeds of about $18,000 from a timber harvest on town land were put into the general fund.

• Up to $1,869 from the Tri-Town Skateboard Park fund to make repairs at the park, near the Livermore Falls Recreation Field.

Voters will also consider withdrawing $28,598 from the general fund to be placed in the Dangerous Buildings fund.

The Budget Committee is recommending a “no” vote on a majority of the budget articles, except for capital improvements and donations.

There is also a proposed change to the Building Lot Standards Ordinance regarding mobile homes.

The changes, which would only affect the Village Area, would prohibit any mobile home from being placed in the Village Area, unless it replaces one that was there legally before the ordinance was adopted.

All replacement mobile homes in the Village Area must not be more than 15 years old. They also need to comply with the town’s Property Maintenance Ordinance.

The Village Area is defined by the Jay town line on the north, the Androscoggin River on the west, the Central Maine Power Co.’s right of way on the east and on the south by an east-west line from the Androscoggin River to the power lines, and encompassing all properties abutting Gilbert Street, the south loop.

Under certain conditions, damaged mobile homes may be replaced within a year.

The current ordinance was approved in June 2005. Town ordinances can be viewed at www.lfme.org.

The proposal, as written, would apply to all lots in town upon which a dwelling, including permanent and seasonal dwellings, mobile homes or other habitat trailer, is to be placed or erected, except housing funded by government agencies for the use of the elderly, disabled, or economically disadvantaged persons, unless otherwise

