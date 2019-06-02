PORTLAND – Dorothy Bryant St. Peter MacDonald, 89, of Portland, entered into eternal rest on May 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born on Sept. 12, 1929, the daughter of Bertha and James Perley Bryant of New Gloucester, Maine.Dottie spent her childhood on a farm in New Gloucester, Maine, with her 10 brothers and sisters. In 1955, she married Roy St. Peter and moved to South Portland and then to Portland, Maine. They were married for 40 years and had two sons, Wayne St. Peter and Gregory St. Peter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, and her son, Gregory.After the death of her first husband, Roy in 1995, Dottie met Robert MacDonald and they married in 1999, and were members of St. Pius X Church in Portland, Maine. Together they shared their love of painting, music and traveling. Bob predeceased Dottie in 2016.Dottie devoted her life to her family. What brought her great joy was caring for others. She worked from home as a seamstress, alternating and making clothes. She even made costumes for the famous Radio City Rockettes. She was also an accomplished artist, quilter, baker and gardener. If Dottie wasn’t in the kitchen baking, she was in the garden tending to her flowers.Dottie is survived by her son, Wayne St Peter (Jackie Nelson) of Portland; sister, Marilyn Bryant of Lewiston; stepchildren, Edward MacDonald of North Carolina, Bonnie Dobson of Bangor, Ruth Klingler of New Hampshire; 12 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m., at St Pius X Church, Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.The family would like to thank the staff of the Barron Center, 2 South, for the compassionate care they have given Dottie over the past two years as well as the staff of Northern Light. Home Care and Hospice Care. Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Dorothy’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

