Although we are 18 months away from the next general election, there have been many new ideas and philosophies that have been proposed. Let us compare them with the results of the Trump administration to date, for you to determine which appeals to you.

First, let’s examine the proposed “New Green Deal” which would do away with air travel, due to no more fossil fuel, a complete renovation of all private, public and business structures to meet the proposed new energy standards within the next 12 years, and the elimination of all cattle because of their flatulence.

Next, Medicare for all, which I believe will provide poorer health care due to long wait times for many procedures.

Then, we have free college tuition for all. And, “freedom” checks of $1,000 for all individuals 18 and over every month, whether the individual is employed or not.

Let us not forget having the voting age lowered to allow “knowledgeable 16 year olds” to participate, and the elimination of the Electoral College, which will make it possible for the large populated states to control all national elections.

Not to be overlooked will be the proposed changes to abortion laws to permit abortion procedures to proceed all the way through the third trimester.

I almost forgot the important change of packing the Supreme Court to having 15 justices (all liberal, of course) to provide for a more “just” system.

Gee whiz, I am out of breath trying to cram all of these uplifting, practical and affordable proposals into perspective.

How about you? Which of these do you like the best, or do all of them sound good to you?

I am very curious if you have any realistic ideas how to pay for any or all of the above? Remember more is not necessarily better.

By contrast, let us take a look at various elements from a different point of view.

In the last six years of the Obama/Biden administration the GDP averaged 1.5%, which was very anemic. In Trump’s first year the GDP rose to 2.5% and then, in 2018, it rose again to 3.2% and it has remained at that level in the first quarter of 2019 as well.

For those who may not understand, GDP is the quantitative measure of the total monetary value of goods and services produced in the nation. Bear in mind that with the economy rolling with this momentum, that unemployment has declined from Obama/Biden’s last year of 4.8% to 3.4% today.

Also, today there are approximately one million more job openings available than individuals looking for work. This unemployment number also has produced the lowest levels of unemployment for blacks, for Asians, and for women in the workplace.

All of this good news comes with inflation in check.

Wages are now increasing at the rate of 2.3% per month.

Please do not forget the results of the stale Obama/Biden economy, “the new normal” had over 50 million people on food stamps.

A major change between the Obama/Biden administration is regulation. Their administration frustrated our economy with more regulations than any prior one. In comparison, Trump has not only eliminated many unneeded regulations, but now the current policy is for every new one put into effect, two old ones must be eliminated.

Thanks to this approach now our country is energy independent for the first time in many, many years.

Our past “leadership” of Obama/Biden permitted Iran to get $150 billion in the dreadfully flawed Iran nuclear deal. Our current administration does not waiver when confronted by Iran.

We now have leadership from the president that has pushed lagging members of NATO to come up with over $100 million — not done in previous years — to help to properly fund this organization.

Another point to remember is the appraisal of Secretary of Defense Robert Gates under Obama, who said he had never seen a judgment by Biden in regard to foreign policy that was correct.

Frankly, I would like to see realistic changes to effect border security that close our open borders, infrastructure programs that utilize private investments as well as government funding, and an updated health care program that reins in the cost of health insurance while providing for pre-existing conditions and lowering the cost of prescription medications. These three targets could be dealt with if Congress was willing to work for the good of the American public rather the ongoing unnecessary investigations and constant unwillingness from the lack of leadership in the Democrat-controlled House to accept responsibility and do what is needed.

We have a choice, a businessman, or a relic with the acumen of the community organizer’s administration.

What’s yours and why?

Are you better off now than in the Obama/Biden years?

Another View is a weekly column written collaboratively by Dale Landrith of Camden, Ken Frederic of Bristol, Paul Ackerman of Martinsville, Jan Dolcater of Rockport and Ralph “Doc” Wallace of Rockport.

