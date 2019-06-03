PORTLAND — The 50th annual A&J Open Tennis Tournament will be held on the weekend of June 14-16 at the Fore River (Waynflete Sports Complex) Tennis Courts, Portland. Competition will be held in Men’s and Women’s Open Singles, Men’s Open Doubles, Open Mixed Doubles as well as in Men’s 35-and-over, 55-and-over and 65-and-over singles. Large and competitive fields are expected. For further information or to post entries, interested players should contact Tournament Director Don Atkinson by email at [email protected] The deadline for entries is Thursday, June 13th, at 10 AM.
-
Franklin
Six people injured when car crosses centerline, strikes 2 vehicles on Route 27 in New Vineyard
-
Maine
Assisted suicide bill passes Maine House by one vote
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Tree branch on power line causes brief power outage in Auburn
-
Community Sports
50th annual A&J Open Tennis Tournament registration
-
Business
Maine attorney general sues pharmaceutical company over opioid crisis