PORTLAND — The 50th annual A&J Open Tennis Tournament will be held on the weekend of June 14-16 at the Fore River (Waynflete Sports Complex) Tennis Courts, Portland. Competition will be held in Men’s and Women’s Open Singles, Men’s Open Doubles, Open Mixed Doubles as well as in Men’s 35-and-over, 55-and-over and 65-and-over singles. Large and competitive fields are expected. For further information or to post entries, interested players should contact Tournament Director Don Atkinson by email at [email protected] The deadline for entries is Thursday, June 13th, at 10 AM.

