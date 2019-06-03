Read to a dog every Monday in June, July

FREEPORT — Kids of all ages can read to an attentive dog from 4 to 5 p.m. every Monday in June and July at the Freeport Community Library. For a special time with one of the therapy dogs, call ahead to save a spot.

Adult supervision is required. The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Kids invited to hear fairy stories, build village

FREEPORT — The Freeport Community Library will host Ali outside for a special fairy-themed story hour from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11. First there will be stories about fairies and their houses, then those attending will work together to build a fairy village using natural materials collected.

The event is for ages 0 to 6 with adult supervision. It is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Church to hold one-day vacation bible school

GREENE — Greene Baptist Church will lead a frontier adventure at the Yee Haw Vacation Bible School for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade from 9:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

Lunch will be provided. Register children at https://vbspro.events/p/events/558f8f. The church is located at 102 Main St.

A family event will follow at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 23.

