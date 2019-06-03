AUBURN — The alumnae of both of Lewiston High School’s Class of 1952 and Class of 1953 will meet for a luncheon at noon every third Tuesday of the month at the Hilton Inn.
For more information, call Yvette Rousseau at 207-577-3240.
—
RUMFORD — The Mexico High School Class of 1948 will meet for a class luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Munchys. All members and guests are welcome.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Connections
211 phone line now available for browntail moth questions
-
Connections
Briefly: Local
-
News
This week’s agenda
-
Connections
Class gatherings
-
Encore
In Netflix’s Central Park Five miniseries, Trump is called a ‘bigot’ whose ’15 minutes’ are almost up