DIXFIELD — Voters have authorized selectmen to sign another 20-year agreement with Northern Oxford Regional Solid Waste Inc.

The issue stirred the most debate at Saturday’s annual town meeting, where about 30 residents went through 13 articles in less than 90 minutes.

The remaining 18 articles will be decided Tuesday, June 11, at the polls at the American Legion Hall.

Town Manager Dustin Starbuck cautioned once selectmen sign the waste contract, the only way to end it would be for “the majority of other town members to let us go.”

Other members are Mexico, Rumford, Peru, Roxbury and Byron.

Dixfield has been using the waste station on River Road in Mexico for 40 years, Starbuck said.

Starbuck said he compared what towns outside the area pay, broken down by per-person costs.

“We’re as competitive or below what other towns pay to get rid of their trash,” he said.

However, two selectmen were hesitant about signing a lengthy contract.

Selectman Peter Holman said he earlier requested board meeting minutes that included his suggestion of a 15-year contact and discussion on the feasibility of Dixfield taking care of trash on its own.

Selectman Norman Mitchell said he was not comfortable signing a contract without knowing the cost.

“I’d feel more comfortable that this is the amount, and the adjustment for inflation,” Mitchell said.

“This is a regional project that has been a good one for a long time,” board Chairwoman Norine Clarke said.

“We’re lucky to have them,” said resident Jon Holmes, adding Northern Oxford Regional Solid Waste is nonprofit.

In elections, Cathy Dorion and Aaron Perreault were returned to the Finance Committee; Joanne Weston will serve on the Ione Harlow Scholarship Committee; Carol Bernard, Margaret Cannon and Gene Cloutier are Ludden Memorial Library trustees; and Sonya Fuller was chosen for the Water Advisory Committee. All terms are three years.

There are still three vacancies on the Finance Committee, two on the Water Advisory Committee and one for a library trustee.

Voters approved appropriating $812,308 from sources such as as revenue-sharing and motor vehicle excise taxes to reduce the amount needed from taxes for 2019-20.

They also approved of $148,211 for debt service.

Starbuck said the town has one payment left on the excavator, nine years of payments for a firetruck and 13 years for road construction.

The first half of taxes are due Sept. 16, and the second half April 16, 2020. Interest on overdue bills will be 9 percent.

Starbuck announced Deb Morang is the recipient of the Distinguished Citizen Award. She was not at the meeting. The award will be formally presented at an upcoming selectmen meeting.

Starbuck said Morang has been dedicated to helping the youth and is active in the church.

“And for the last several years,” Starbuck said, “she’s been heading up the Outdoor Market and has done an outstanding job there.”

