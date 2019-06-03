LIVERMORE FALLS — Finding a parking space was a challenge and vehicles making their way through the downtown Friday night, May 31 were greeted with pedestrians wanting to cross from one section of town to another.

Sunny skies (almost unheard of this spring) drew hordes to History Night, organized this year by the Jay/Livermore/Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce. The annual event features entertainment, food, vendors and a Cruise-In for classic cars, trucks and motorcycles. It was held a week later this year.

“It’s been packed, super busy. Moving History Night from Memorial Day Weekend was a good move,” Chamber Administrative Director Christine Fournier said.

Daniel Lemieux said, “It’s such a beautiful day.”

In the Lamb Block parking lot, Matt and the Barnburners entertained those who were also looking over the many classic cars and trucks.

Bill Longley of Jay was there with his grandson, Brayden Danforth.

“We come every year,” Longley said.

One year old Henry Hines of Fayette crawled across the pavement but looked back frequently to make sure his family was still nearby. He was enthralled when Matt Bilodeau lowered himself to Henry’s level while playing the harmonica.

In the gazebo, a rock band, The Only Hope, performed while people sat in camp chairs or on blankets to enjoy the music. Band members were Robert Fowler, Drew Delaney and Chris Floyd who was filling in for Isaac Pinard.

Some people ate food supplied by local non-profit organizations. Children tossed Frisbees or danced around.

Members of the Spruce Mountain Area Robotics Team brought two of their robots. The Frisbee launcher was popular with the younger crowd.

Near Fitness Stylz, RCAM had games for children to play.

In a vacant store across the street, Roberta Simoneau of Fayette and Diane Pelletier of Jay, formerly of Livermore Falls, were looking through the bound edition of the Livermore Falls Advertiser newspapers from 1976. Bound editions from other years were also on display.

“These books are really interesting!” Pelletier said.

The Maine Pulp and Paper Heritage Museum was also open. An outdoor yard sale was another draw there.

