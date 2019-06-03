Fox Ridge

Sunday, June 2 Four ball results: Gross — 1. Matt Brooker/Steve Brooker/Larry Godin/Glen Fillion 154 2. Gary Chapman/Robert Baum/Joe Lariviere/Tracy Cloutier 155; Net — 1. Bob Norton/Keith Proteau/Spencer Perkins/Matt Pietroski 130 2. Jami Godin/Audrey Fillion/Sue Dostie/Cindy Gelinas 136; Pins: No. 3 — Audrey Fillion 19’8″ No. 5 — Sue Dostie 9’7″ No. 13 — Audrey Fillion 12’3″ No. 16 Sue Dostie 3’9″; Skins: Gross — Joe Lariviere No. 6, Matt Brooker No. 7, Rocky Copp No. 11, Jami Godin No. 14; Net — Bob Norton No. 4, Cindy Gelinas No. 9.

Lewiston Paint standings as of Thursday, May 30: 1. Cloutier/Cloutier 65.5; 2. Pomerleau/Baum 61; 3. Houlihan/Houlihan 58; 4. Theriault/M. St.pierre 57; 5. Bourgoin/Blauvelt 57; 6. Leary/Gagnon 54.5; 7. Brisette/Lebrun 54; 8. Baker/J. Ouellette 47.5; 9. Ouellette/Ouellette 47.5; 10. Morin/Halchuck 47; 11. Brousseau/Desjardins 46.5; 12. Alexander/Dubois 45; 13. Michaud/Duplissis 45; 14. Paquet/Saucier 44.5; 15. Rioux/Theberge 44.5; 16. Gammon/Vachon 44.5; 17. Gilhooly/Gilhooly 42; 18. Nadeau/Doucette 39; Gross — Bob Baum 39; Pin: No. 13 — Greg Bourgoin 2’5″; Most Points — Pomerleau/Baum 15.

Martindale

Friday, May 31 results: Green Tees: Gross — 1. Scott Nevers 74 1. Brian Bilodeau 74; Net — 1. Dave Luce 74/68 1. Ryan Wilkins 78/71; White Tee: Net — Jim Ouellette 83; Women: Gross — Melissa Johnson 80; Overall: Skins: Gross — Scott Nevers No. 4 and No. 13, Dave Luce No. 7, Doug Craib No. 8 and No. 11, Ryan Wilkins No. 13; Net — Jim Ouellette No. 10, Donna Browne No. 17.

Friday, May 31 Couples Scramble results: Gross — 1. Kyle Bourassa/Taylor Teixiera/Chris Carrier/Meg Taylor 30 2. Mark Carrier/Susan Carrier/Neil Mayo/Maureen Mayo 31; Net — 1. Tom Veilleux/Karen Veilleux/Tom Seekins/Meghan Seekins 30/24 2. Fred Bishop/Janet Bishop/Tom Ray/Phyllis Ray 32/26; Pins: No. 4: Men — Chris Carrier 8’1″; Women — Sara Marden 38′.

Poland Spring

Sunday, June 2 Best Ball results: Gross — 1. Larry Ross/Joe Bruno 70 2. Tom Schultz/Gary Fecteau 75 3. Gordon Ross/Steve Scotia 76 4. Mark Laliberte 77 5. Mike Langelier/Ron Herbert 78 5. Edwin Piirainen/Steve Noble 78; Net — 1. Gordon Ross/Steve Scotia 62 2. Topper West/Luvon Nash 63 3. Tom Schultz/Gary Fecteau 64 3. Jack Conway/Sandra Ross 64 3. David Venne/Jack Conway 64; Pins: No. 6 — Ballard Nash 11’9″ No. 8 — Tom Schultz 32′ No. 13 — Gary Fecteau 33’7″ Skins: Gross — Gordon Ross No. 2, Jack Conway No. 3, Edwin Piirainen No. 5, Gordon Smith No. 7, Tom Schultz No. 11, Larry Ross No. 18; Net — Sandra Ross No. 1, Jack Conway No. 3, Gordon Smith No. 7, Luvon Nash No. 11.

Saturday, June 1 Best Ball results: Gross — 1. David Luce/Ron Herbert 72, 2. Gordon Ross/Mike Fickett 73 3. Mark Laliberte 75 4. Larry Ross/Steve Noble 78 4. Marc Lasky/Gordon Smith 78 4. Mike Routhier/Dennis Verrill 78; Net — 1. Gordon Ross/Mike Fickett 56 2. David Luce Ron Herbert 60 3. Michelle Bates/Dick McCann 61 4. Mark Laliberte/Al Doughty 63 5. Jack Conway/Peter Godin 64 5. Larry Bates/Adrienne Lasky 64; Pins: No. 6 — 1. Ron Herbert 4’8″ 2. Marc Lasky 10’11” No. 13 — 1. Mike Fickett 29’11” 2. Jack Conway 44′ Skins: Gross — Mike Routhier No. 7, Al Doughty No. 8, Gordon Ross No. 9 and No. 17, David Luce No. 16; Net — Larry Bates No. 2, Ron Herbert No. 6, Al Doughty No. 8, Gordon Ross No. 9, Scott Scotia No. 10, Mike Fickett No. 13.

Springbrook

Sunday, June 2 Texas Shamble results: Gross — 1. Aaron Burke/Jim Murphy/Patti Ayotte/Gaetan Bolduc 68 1. Bob Tremblay/John Pleau/Mark Susi/David Kus 68; Net — 1. Mike Godin/Tom Tiner/Brad Pattershall 51 1. Brandon Marcotte/Ray Roy/Ron Leeman/Bill Crane 51; Pins: No. 2 — Brad Pattershall 29′ No. 8 — Brad Pattershall 4’9″ No. 13 — Dave Cowan 13′ 9″ No. 15 — Brandon Marcotte 5′ Skins: Gross — Brandon Marcotte No. 3, Ray Roy No. 6 and No. 17, Rich Howard No. 9, Tom Tiner No. 11; Net — Mike Godin No. 1, No. 16 and No. 18, Brandon Marcotte No. 3, Rich Howard No. 9, Tom Tiner No. 11 and No. 13, Bill Crane No. 12, Jim Murphy No. 15, Ray Roy No. 17.

Saturday, June 1 Member/Member Points results: 1. Ray Roy/Brandon Marcotte +17 2. Tim Mynahan/Joe Mertzel +12 2. Dick Therrien/Dick Metivier +12 2. George Hopkins/Matt Hopkins +12 2. Ken Carver/Rachel Newman +12; Pins: No. 2 — Dick Therrien 11’1″ No. 8 — Joe Mertzel 12’11” No. 13 — Lou Maurice 3’3″ No. 15 — Jim Fennessy 7’1″; Skins: Gross — D.Therrien/D.Metivier No. 2, M.Beckim/R.Leeman No. 6, R.Newman/K.Carver No. 7, T.Mynahan/J.Mertzel No. 10, No. 17 and No. 18; Net — R.Newman/K.Carver No. 7 and No. 9, T.Mynahan/J.Mertzel No. 10, G.Hopkins/M.Hopkins No. 13.

Turner Highlands

Monday Ladies League: 1. Kathie Gunning +2 2. Prudence Hornberger +1.

Thursday Couples League results: Gross — 1. Doug Merrill/Prudence Hornberger 27 2. Morghan Dutil/Eric Dutil 27; Net — 1. Ike Goodwin/Jody Goodwin 18 2. Jordan Cornelio/Jodi Cornelio 19; Pins: No. 4 — Ike Goodwin 8′ No. 9 — Morghan Dutil 25′.