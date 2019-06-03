100 years ago: 1919

Lisbon schools were closed Wednesday; vaccination of the pupils was begun, thorough investigation of suspicious cases of smallpox was carried on by the three local physicians under the direction of Dr. T. H. Burr of the Falls and quarantine was established wherever it was deemed necessary. No cause can be assigned for this outbreak and every precaution is being taken to check its spread.

50 years ago: 1969

A balloon which traveled all the way from Maryland was found Tuesday in a wooded lot on the North River Road, Auburn. Walter F. Sargent, the custodian of the Auburn City Building, found the remains of the balloon, with tag attached. A message on the tag read: “The Pinewood Elementary School, of Timonium, Maryland is having a balloon contest and hundreds of balloons have been released by the students. Please return this card to the school as prizes will be awarded to the pupil whose balloon is returned from the furthest point.” Mr. Sargent said he would fill out the tag and return it. However, the youngster who released this particular balloon may not receive a prize as the contest closed May 23.

25 years ago: 1994

Kate Damon, a Lewiston eighth-grader, won a national contest, “School meals: Building Healthy Children Ready To Learn,” sponsored by the American School Food Service Association. Posters were submitted as a homework assignment in Kay Allison’s spark art class. Damon’s drawing took first place earning her a $50 savings bond.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

