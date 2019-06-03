BOWDOIN – Marion W. Spear of Bowdoin, passed away on May 29, 2019, at the age of 102 with her loving daughter, Kathy and son-in-law, John Lacey by her side. She was born May 9, 1917 in West Newton, Mass., to the late Frederick P. and Ethel (Hyde) Welsch.

She is also survived by her sons, Robert (Elizabeth), Stephen (Rochelle); grandsons, Stephen, David (Erica), Alexander, Gregory and William and great grand children Dylan and Sydney. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. William Spear.

Marion graduated from Marblehead (Mass.) High School in 1934 and Bates College in 1938, where she was involved in many activities. She attended Massachusetts Memorial School of Nursing and became a nursing instructor at Central Maine General Hospital (now CMMC) in Lewiston.

Marion enjoyed so many different things but at the top of her list was spending time with her grandchildren. Next on her list was reading a good book. She was a lifelong member of the Lisbon Falls Library. Many thanks to all the librarians who assisted her through the years.

Marion will be remembered by her family and friends for her happy, generous, and giving nature. The family would like to thank the staff of Beacon Hospice for their thoughtful help.

In accordance with Marion’s wishes, there will be no services.

Those who so desire may make donations in memory of Marion to the

Lisbon Falls

Community Library

28 Main Street

Lisbon Falls, ME

