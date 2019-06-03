LEWISTON – Raymond Earnest Beaulieu, 82, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Androscoggin Hospice House on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born May 19, 1937, in Lewiston, the son of Oliver Beaulieu and Beatrice Picard. He attended Lewiston schools where he met his wife, Aline Pender, and was happily married for 59 years raising their four children. Raymond served in the Navy Reserves while working in local shoe shops then later joined the Teamster Trucking Union until he retired. He loved spending time with his family, camping in Moosehead, teaching his sons how to hunt and fish, and in later years doing the same with his grandchildren. During his retirement he loved tying flies, sketching nature scenes and bird watching. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Raymond is survived by his daughter, Denise Plante and her husband, Rick, of Readfield; son Donald Beaulieu and wife, Donna, of Poland; son, David Beaulieu and partner, Debbie Grenier, of Lewiston; son, Gerald Beaulieu and fiancée, Nicole Wadleigh, of Litchfield; 10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

We want to thank his hospice caregivers for the love and support then gave us through this difficult time.

Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary, in Sabattus at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 7.

