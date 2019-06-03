DEAR SUN SPOTS: This is a reminder that the Oxford Hills High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th Class Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Poland Spring Water Museum (www.polandspringresort.com).

We are requesting that any family or friends of deceased class members or members from afar who are unable to attend would like to send any pictures or information to share at the reunion, please send it to Jean Delamater, 424 Pleasant St., Oxford, ME 04270, by July 1. We will return pictures if needed.

Also, the deadline for payment, ($35/per person sent to Jean at the above address), is a firm one, due by July 1.

— Jean, no town

ANSWER: I don’t know if this is done at all class reunions but I think it’s a lovely touch to honor those who have passed on or cannot attend for health reasons or because they live far away. It doesn’t seem possible that 1969 was 50 years ago! Where has the time gone?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I just read the letter (June 3 Sun Spots) from Fred who needs help with his CPAP machine. I have mine serviced by Kennebec Pharmacy & Home Care in Augusta. They will come to the house, help with proper fitting of the mask, and help with needed supplies. Their phone number is 480-7011 or e-mail kennebecpharmacy.com.

— Cynthia, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Can you tell me if there’s anyone in the area who repairs Bassett couches?

— Kevin, no town

ANSWER: It would be best if you contact the store where you originally purchased the couch. They would have your information on record and be able to help you. Depending on the age of the item, it could still be under warranty. There is a website with an online form and an option for customer service chat at www.bassettfurniture.com. You can also call 1-877-525-7070 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

I have also found the wonderful folks at Morin’s Furniture at 25 Beech St. in Lewiston to be very friendly and helpful. You can reach them at 782-7511. For more information, go to www.morinsfinefurniture.com.

Readers, if you have a favorite furniture repair shop, please write in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: After suffering a fractured neck, I was released from the hospital to heal at home. My worst pain ever was never relieved by the prescribed OxyContin. This medication sent me back to the hospital with severe breathing difficulties.

After two more months in the hospital, physical therapy, and occupational therapy, I returned home.

I know many lawsuits have been filed against OxyContin’s makers. Are there any law firms accepting new personal clients and/or involved in class action suits?

— No name, Auburn

ANSWER: I am so sorry for your difficulties and glad you survived this ordeal. I’m asking our readers to recommend law firms that would understand your concerns and be able to help you. If you haven’t already, I also suggest that you write to your state representative and to our governor, Janet Mills, at 1 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333. There is also an online form at https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/contact. These stories need to be brought into the light.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments.

