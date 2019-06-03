AUBURN – A power outage in the area of Mount Auburn Avenue backed up traffic and left nearly 400 customers without power for an hour Monday afternoon, according to Central Maine Power.

Central Maine Power spokesperson Catharine Hartnett said Monday that sometime around 2:30 p.m., a tree branch fell on a set of power lines on Gracelawn Avenue, which created a spark that briefly set the lines on fire.

Hartnett said that the fire was out by the time Central Maine Power arrived on scene, and within an hour, they had power running to the area again.

According to the Central Maine Power outage list at 3 p.m., 388 customers were listed as having no power in Androscoggin County, with a majority of them being located in the area of Mount Auburn Avenue and Turner Street.

The traffic lights at the intersection of Mount Auburn Avenue and Turner Street were off for about an hour, causing traffic to back up.

Hartnett said that CMP has a service center in Lewiston, which made it easy for power to be restored in a timely manner.

