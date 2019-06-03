Photo: New Hampshire couple escape serious injury in Fryeburg crash
The sedan struck the bucket of an excavator in a ditch in a construction zone, the police chief said.
Rescue workers assist a couple from Chatham, New Hampshire, who were injured Saturday afternoon when their 2012 Ford Taurus went off Fish Street in Fryeburg and struck an excavator bucket in a ditch in a construction zone. Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin said the 74-year-old driver and his 76-year-old wife were treated at the scene and released. Potvin said driver inattention was the cause of the crash. Potvin declined to identify the driver or his wife. Fryeburg Police Department photo