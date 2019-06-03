Charges

Androscoggin County

• Michael Roberts, 62, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of assault, 7:09 p.m. Sunday at 33 Summer St. in Mechanic Falls.

• Brandon Giffin, 36, of Wales, on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and domestic violence criminal mischief, 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 94 Ridge Road in Wales.

• Alan Curran, 44, of Mechanic Falls, on charges of operating under the influence and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, 4:13 p.m. Monday at 48 Pleasant St. in Mechanic Falls.

Lewiston

• Austin Morin, 23, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 6:46 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

• Alec Morin, 21, of Lewiston, on charges of operating without a license and operating under the influence of intoxication, 8:21 p.m. Sunday at 171 Park St.

• Justin Barefield, 40, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 9:42 p.m. Sunday at 156 Bates St.

• Jeffrey Gagne, 40, of Lewiston, on charges of burglary, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and a probation hold, 4:43 p.m. Monday at 4 Parker St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Elizabeth A. Owens, 49, of Durham, and Danielle S. Dubois, 28, of Lewiston, collided at 7:30 a.m. Friday at High and Hammond streets. The 2013 Nissan owned by Owens was towed and the 2012 Kia owned by Dubois received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by Dolores D. Samay-Miller, 65, of Harpswell, and William B. Coffin, 61, of Poland, collided at 12:11 p.m. Friday on Pleasant Street. The 2012 Land Rover driven by Samay-Miller and owned by Maine Auto Radiator of Lewiston and the 2005 Chrysler owned by Coffin were towed.

• Vehicles driven by Nicki K. Dornemann, 46, of Lewiston, and Evelyn I. Card, 71, of Lisbon, collided at 4:08 p.m. Friday on Lisbon Street. The 2002 Chevrolet owned by Dornemann received minor damage and the 2014 Chevrolet driven by Card and owned by Alonzo H. Card of Lisbon was towed.

