DEAR SUN SPOTS: I knew you could do it! You not only found Brian Harvey’s name, but another writer sent his phone number and I spoke with him last Saturday. I’m all set to get the stars made!

ANSWER: The pleasure is all mine, Pam! I love connecting people, places and things, but I couldn’t do it without the help of all the readers in Sun Spots Land! Pam requested the name of the person who crafts decorative stars using old license plates (May 28 Sun Spots). I found a story about Brian Harvey in the Sun Journal 2012 archives, but when I tried contacting him, his phone number had been disconnected. Luckily, another reader and customer of Brian’s — Jean in Roxbury (May 31 Sun Spots) — provided his cellphone number! See how it works? You guys are the best!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Could you please provide contact numbers for people who repair sewing machines as Cote Bros. closed.

ANSWER: These are some big shoes to fill as Cote Bros. in Turner was the place to go. Years ago, I got my sewing machine repaired by a nice woman at a little spot in Richmond simply called sewing Machine Repair & Sales. I believe they are still in business. The number is 831-7161.

Another option is in Falmouth at 367 U.S. Route 1. The number for The Sewing Machine Exchange is 781-2447. According to its website, they are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 9 a.m.to noon Saturdays.

Sun Spots friends, if you have any recommendations that are closer, please write! Filling the hole that Cote Bros. left in the Rolodex is a priority. It’s so frustrating when you’re trying to be creative and your equipment isn’t working properly!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Could you help me find a cobbler? I can be contacted at 364-3801.

ANSWER: I’m assuming you are looking for a shoe repair business and not the kind of cobbler that you eat, preferably with ice cream on top!

Unfortunately, the shoe repair shop in your area closed fairly recently and we are left with yet another void in the Rolodex. There are a couple businesses in the Portland area, however. I’m hoping readers with a few extra minutes on their hands can write in with information about a cobbler closer to your Rumford home. Craftsmen with this kind of skill are becoming more difficult to find in this day and age of disposing things and buying new.

Mike’s Shoe Shop on U.S. Route 1 in Scarborough looks like a good bet. According to his website at www.mikesshoeshop.com, he’s been in business for over 25 years and has trained his daughter to be a cobbler as well. You can contact them through the website, send an email to [email protected], or call 883-1510.

They also make orthotics, repair luggage and purses and do custom leather work.

Roy’s Shoe Repair is in Portland at 500 Stevens Ave. They have a website as well at roysshoe.com. You can reach them at 774-1612.

