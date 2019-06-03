FRYEBURG — Two people were seriously injured Monday morning when a tractor-trailer hit an SUV in a construction zone on Route 302, near Fryeburg Family Medicine.

Police Chief Joshua Potvin said a flagger at the site also suffered minor injuries from flying debris.

A 64-year-old man from Ontario, Canada, was driving a 2016 five-axle commercial rig when it struck the back of a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by a 49-year old Westbrook woman.

Potvin, who declined to provide the identities of the drivers, said the woman was stopped in traffic at the time of the crash.

The woman and her 58-year-old passenger were taken to Bridgton Hospital, the chief said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt, he said.

“The traffic flagger also sustained minor injuries due to flying debris from the crash, Potvin said, adding driver inattention was the primary cause of the crash.

“We are increasing traffic enforcement in the construction zones and urging drivers to slow down and be extra cautious,” the chief said.

Potvin said Route 302 was closed for six hours.

