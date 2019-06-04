Charges

• Adam B. Carrick, 37, Brewer, warrant failure to appear, warrant probation hold, May 25, no bail listed as of June 4, Farmington Police Department.

• Mary Jane Elizabeth Constantine, 37, Livermore, warrant unlawful possession of scheduled drug, May 25, $250 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Sharon L. Pelletier, 43, Skowhegan, violation condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked, May 26, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jagger Robert Bullen, 18, Wilton, operating under the influence, operating without license, May 26, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Matthew Kevin Dunn, 35, Ashland, New Hampshire, three warrants for compensation indictment, May 27, $2,500 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Curt Allen Mercer, 32, Farmington, domestic violence assault-domestic violence priors, violation condition of release, May 27, Farmington Police Department.

• Morgan Elizabeth Shutters, 25, transient, warrant failure to appear, May 28, sentenced and released, May 28, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Robert White, 53, Eustis, operating under the influence-one prior, personal recognizance bail and supervised release, May 31, Farmington Police Department.

• Lisa Erin Brynilden, 39, Eustis, operating under the influence, May 31, $200 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Edward Lawrence Carleton, 47, Farmington, domestic violence assault-priors, June 1, probation hold, Farmington Police Department.

• Joseph Albert Farris, 39, Rangeley, domestic violence assault, June 2, $300 cash bail, Rangeley Police Department.

• Kya R. Ruprecht, 18, Farmington, violation condition of release, June 2, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Charles W. Reed, 39, transient, warrant unpaid fine, domestic violence assault, June 2, $300 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Nathan Scott Blake, 31, Freeman Township, violation condition of release, June 3, $200 cash bail and supervised release agreement, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jordan Travis-Michael Dubois, 19, Carthage, probation hold, June 3, no bail listed as of June 4, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Paul William Rideout, 62, New Sharon, violation condition of release, operating under the influence, operating beyond license restriction, June 3, no bail listed as of June 4, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

