Information was received here Monday which enabled the people of Paris and Norway to set the date for the welcome to the returned soldiers. It will be held in the Oxford County Fair Grounds in South Paris, Monday. June 9. Gen. Clarence R. Edwards and Governor Carl Milliken and his staff are expected to be present.

The June meeting of the Auburn Senior Citizens Club will be held Wednesday at the First Universalist Church, Elm Street, Auburn. Following the noon luncheon, Auburn Police Captain Leslie Stewart will show films on narcotics. Mrs. Pauline Desjardins will give a demonstration on cake decorating, Robin Dow, chairman of the Activities Committee will report on planned meetings of the club for Monday, July 21, the designated Senior Citizen of the Auburn Centennial Celebration.

Taking classes through interactive television beats taking the ferry to the mainland to get a college degree, several island residents say. Nine Islesboro residents were awarded degrees this month after taking a combination of classes on the mainland and via the University of Maine System’s interactive television courses. “It was a lot easier than running to catch the ferry,” joked Eileen Boardman. Boardman, whose ancestors were among Islesboro’s early settlers 200 years ago, was awarded a bachelor’s degree in social work. She will begin work on her master’s degree next month.

